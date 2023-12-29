Angi Inc’s (ANGI) Stock: A 3.19% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Angi Inc (ANGI) has seen a 2.02% increase in the past week, with a 13.45% gain in the past month, and a 31.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for ANGI. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.19% for ANGI’s stock, with a -0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Angi Inc (ANGI) is $3.93, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for ANGI is 77.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANGI on December 29, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

ANGI) stock’s latest price update

Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Christopher Halpin – CFO Angi, Inc., and COO, IAC Joey Levin – CEO, IAC and CEO & Chairman, Angi, Inc. Conference Call Participants Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer Brent Thill – Jefferies John Blackledge – TD Cowen Justin Patterson – KeyBanc Ross Sandler – Barclays Brian Fitzgerald – Wells Fargo Ygal Arounian – Citigroup Tom Champion – Piper Sandler Kunal Madhukar – UBS Operator Good morning, and welcome to the IAC and Angi Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded today.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ANGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANGI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on February 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANGI Trading at 22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Angi Inc saw 7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $2.38 back on Dec 01. After this action, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh now owns 63,242 shares of Angi Inc, valued at $28,560 using the latest closing price.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, the Chief Technology Officer of Angi Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Shanmugasundaram Kulesh is holding 75,242 shares at $24,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.15 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angi Inc stands at -6.79. The total capital return value is set at -5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.70. Equity return is now at value -8.34, with -4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Angi Inc (ANGI), the company’s capital structure generated 55.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.85. Total debt to assets is 30.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Angi Inc (ANGI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.