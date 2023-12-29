Anghami Inc (ANGH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ANGH is 12.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANGH on December 29, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ANGH) stock’s latest price update

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH)’s stock price has soared by 8.16 in relation to previous closing price of 0.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Speculative stocks are a risky proposition in today’s market. With even the Standard and Practices (S&P) 500’s stablest giants dropping, small-cap risky stocks don’t stand a chance.

ANGH’s Market Performance

Anghami Inc (ANGH) has experienced a 17.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -49.76% drop in the past month, and a 62.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.06% for ANGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.61% for ANGH’s stock, with a -11.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANGH Trading at -18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.56%, as shares sank -51.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGH rose by +17.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2957. In addition, Anghami Inc saw -33.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.75 for the present operating margin

+13.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anghami Inc stands at -125.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Anghami Inc (ANGH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.