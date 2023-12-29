Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP)

The 36-month beta value for NEWP is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NEWP is 90.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of NEWP on December 29, 2023 was 214.41K shares.

New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.19 compared to its previous closing price of 2.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-10-11 that (Kitco News) – Mining is “embedded in the DNA of Bolivian culture,” says Andrew Williams, the newly appointed CEO of New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG).

NEWP’s Market Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) has experienced a 3.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.14% rise in the past month, and a 8.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.71% for NEWP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.86% for NEWP’s stock, with a -10.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEWP Trading at 13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWP rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, New Pacific Metals Corp saw -12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWP

The total capital return value is set at -7.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.02. Equity return is now at value -6.04, with -5.89 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In summary, New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.