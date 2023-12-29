Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT)

The 36-month beta value for IKT is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IKT is 4.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of IKT on December 29, 2023 was 273.02K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

IKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT) has increased by 2.46 when compared to last closing price of 1.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Alex Lobo – IR Milton Werner – CEO Joseph Frattaroli – CFO Conference Call Participants Edward White – H.C. Wainwright Operator Hello, and welcome to the Inhibikase Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

IKT’s Market Performance

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) has experienced a -0.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.34% rise in the past month, and a -10.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.63% for IKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.33% for IKT’s stock, with a -48.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IKT Trading at 20.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares surge +30.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2122. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc saw -58.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14686.17 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc stands at -14625.85. The total capital return value is set at -60.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.53. Equity return is now at value -95.28, with -82.35 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -46.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.