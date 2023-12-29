Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Guardant Health Inc (GH)

The 36-month beta value for GH is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GH is $46.56, which is $18.7 above than the current price. The public float for GH is 114.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.78% of that float. The average trading volume of GH on December 29, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) has decreased by -0.57 when compared to last closing price of 28.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-20 that Shares of Guardant Health Inc. GH, +2.50% dropped 9.5% premarket on Wednesday after the company said late Tuesday that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will review its colorectal cancer screening test early next year. Guardant earlier this year sought FDA premarket approval for the product, a blood-based test called Shield.

GH’s Market Performance

GH’s stock has risen by 10.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.38% and a quarterly drop of -7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for Guardant Health Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for GH’s stock, with a -6.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GH Trading at 8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.14. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw 2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Joyce Meghan V., who sale 100 shares at the price of $26.34 back on Dec 04. After this action, Joyce Meghan V. now owns 4,422 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $2,634 using the latest closing price.

Kalia Kumud, the Chief Information Officer of Guardant Health Inc, sale 5,800 shares at $26.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kalia Kumud is holding 5,926 shares at $152,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -218.88, with -24.71 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Guardant Health Inc (GH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.