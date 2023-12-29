Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)

The 36-month beta value for EIGR is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EIGR is $1.00, which is $0.73 above than the current price. The public float for EIGR is 39.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. The average trading volume of EIGR on December 29, 2023 was 301.42K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

EIGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) has increased by 18.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the biopharmaceutical company halted a Phase 3 clinical trial. According to a press release from the company, it has discontinued its Phase 3 LIMT-2 study.

EIGR’s Market Performance

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) has experienced a 20.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.33% drop in the past month, and a -11.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.88% for EIGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for EIGR’s stock, with a -61.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIGR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EIGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EIGR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on June 26, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

EIGR Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.21%, as shares sank -22.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIGR rose by +20.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2676. In addition, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc saw -77.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIGR starting from KAYNE RICHARD A, who purchase 23,398 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Nov 02. After this action, KAYNE RICHARD A now owns 5,375,225 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $6,966 using the latest closing price.

KAYNE RICHARD A, the 10% Owner of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that KAYNE RICHARD A is holding 5,351,827 shares at $27,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-687.78 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc stands at -717.71. The total capital return value is set at -92.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.06. Equity return is now at value -225.93, with -86.91 for asset returns.

Based on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 33.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -4.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.