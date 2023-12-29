Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

The 36-month beta value for CRDF is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRDF is 39.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. The average trading volume of CRDF on December 29, 2023 was 289.96K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CRDF) stock’s latest price update

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.61 in comparison to its previous close of 1.52, however, the company has experienced a 0.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kiki Patel – IR, Gilmartin Group Mark Erlander – CEO Jamie Levine – CFO Conference Call Participants Mark Frahm – TD Cowen Joe Catanzaro – Piper Sandler Companies Andy Hsieh – William Blair & Company Operator Welcome to the Cardiff Oncology third-quarter 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. [Operator Instructions].

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF’s stock has risen by 0.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.00% and a quarterly rise of 1.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.41% for Cardiff Oncology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.25% for CRDF’s stock, with a -4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRDF Trading at 20.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3640. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc saw 3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from PACE GARY W, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Dec 19. After this action, PACE GARY W now owns 697,761 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc, valued at $41,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10337.31 for the present operating margin

+48.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc stands at -10026.94. The total capital return value is set at -31.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.78. Equity return is now at value -42.71, with -38.48 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 2.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.49. Total debt to assets is 2.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -75.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.