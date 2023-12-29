Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. The average trading volume of BFRG on December 29, 2023 was 55.56K shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG)’s stock price has soared by 10.04 in relation to previous closing price of 2.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) (“BullFrog AI” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that its founder and CEO Vin Singh will give a presentation at BioFuture 2023 (Oct. 4-6, 2023) on the Company’s recent partnerships, revenue and growth strategy, and portfolio of prodrugs in early-stage clinical development. The presentation will take place on October 5, 2023 at Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

BFRG’s Market Performance

BFRG’s stock has risen by 6.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.97% and a quarterly drop of -9.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.40% for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.65% for BFRG’s stock, with a -17.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BFRG Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc saw -35.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFRG starting from Singh Vininder, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $2.95 back on Sep 05. After this action, Singh Vininder now owns 2,692,446 shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc, valued at $147,485 using the latest closing price.

Enright William, the Director of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Enright William is holding 5,000 shares at $20,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24558.01 for the present operating margin

-5396.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc stands at -28024.87. Equity return is now at value -701.52, with -222.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.