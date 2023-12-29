Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Box Inc (BOX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) is above average at 131.74x. The 36-month beta value for BOX is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BOX is $30.00, which is $4.14 above than the current price. The public float for BOX is 137.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.98% of that float. The average trading volume of BOX on December 29, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX)’s stock price has soared by 0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 25.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that European Union turns nastier for AI companies. Here’s a sneak peek into four such companies that are likely to face hurdles due to the latest A.I.

BOX’s Market Performance

Box Inc (BOX) has seen a -0.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.51% gain in the past month and a 6.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for BOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for BOX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOX Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOX fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.47. In addition, Box Inc saw -16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOX starting from Smith Dylan C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $23.94 back on Dec 11. After this action, Smith Dylan C now owns 1,451,437 shares of Box Inc, valued at $311,207 using the latest closing price.

Levie Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Box Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $24.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Levie Aaron is holding 3,058,653 shares at $242,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+74.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Box Inc stands at +2.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value 90.89, with 4.82 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Box Inc (BOX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.