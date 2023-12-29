Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) is above average at 10.52x. The 36-month beta value for BLMN is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BLMN is $26.83, which is -$1.52 below than the current price. The public float for BLMN is 85.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.82% of that float. The average trading volume of BLMN on December 29, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 28.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that Bloomin’ Brands’ upside remains attractive despite a fall in share price since my last writeup. Total revenue for BLMN was $1.08 billion, with a positive growth outlook for 4Q23. The company’s RLP margin may face headwinds due to elevated beef prices.

BLMN’s Market Performance

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has seen a 6.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.82% gain in the past month and a 15.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for BLMN. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.75% for BLMN’s stock, with a 12.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLMN Trading at 16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +22.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.86. In addition, Bloomin Brands Inc saw 40.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 64,295 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Feb 22. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin Brands Inc, valued at $1,793,188 using the latest closing price.

GAINOR JOHN P JR, the Director of Bloomin Brands Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $27.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that GAINOR JOHN P JR is holding 16,500 shares at $951,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.83 for the present operating margin

+13.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin Brands Inc stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 14.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 83.01, with 7.98 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 797.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.86. Total debt to assets is 65.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 729.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.