Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)

The 36-month beta value for ACET is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ACET is 30.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.31% of that float. The average trading volume of ACET on December 29, 2023 was 402.85K shares.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.75 compared to its previous closing price of 1.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.68. This compares to loss of $0.56 per share a year ago.

ACET’s Market Performance

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) has seen a 24.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 62.83% gain in the past month and a 34.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.28% for ACET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.29% for ACET’s stock, with a -43.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACET Trading at 36.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +49.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACET rose by +19.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4864. In addition, Adicet Bio Inc saw -79.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACET starting from Schor Chen, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Oct 02. After this action, Schor Chen now owns 43,469 shares of Adicet Bio Inc, valued at $7,340 using the latest closing price.

Schor Chen, the President & CEO of Adicet Bio Inc, sale 5,500 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Schor Chen is holding 176,969 shares at $7,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-290.32 for the present operating margin

+79.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adicet Bio Inc stands at -279.27. The total capital return value is set at -22.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.04. Equity return is now at value -55.84, with -48.69 for asset returns.

Based on Adicet Bio Inc (ACET), the company’s capital structure generated 7.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.71. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 77.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.