An In-Depth Look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s (RIGL) Stock Performance

The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) has seen a 26.83% increase in the past week, with a 52.94% gain in the past month, and a 39.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.30% for RIGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.65% for RIGL’s stock, with a 29.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RIGL is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) is $4.04, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for RIGL is 171.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On December 29, 2023, RIGL’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

RIGL) stock’s latest price update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL)’s stock price has plunge by 6.12relation to previous closing price of 1.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 26.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that BRSP and RIGL made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on December 8, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIGL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RIGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIGL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIGL Trading at 54.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +47.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL rose by +26.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2567. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals saw 4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who sale 20,340 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,680,713 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, valued at $35,595 using the latest closing price.

Dummer Wolfgang, the EVP & CMO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, sale 5,389 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Dummer Wolfgang is holding 72,459 shares at $8,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.10 for the present operating margin

+98.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals stands at -48.71. The total capital return value is set at -122.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.47. Equity return is now at value -699.05, with -21.16 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.