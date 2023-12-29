An In-Depth Look at Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s (BNOX) Stock Performance

In the past week, BNOX stock has gone up by 22.05%, with a monthly gain of 6.90% and a quarterly plunge of -54.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.58% for Bionomics Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.66% for BNOX’s stock, with a -29.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BNOX is also noteworthy at -0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BNOX is 8.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of BNOX on December 29, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

BNOX) stock’s latest price update

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.15 compared to its previous closing price of 1.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that When constructing a watch list of penny stocks, it is wise to closely monitor any legal insider trading activity. Though the rules surrounding insider trades are complex, legal filings by company executives and directors can act like signals for savvy penny stock investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNOX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNOX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNOX Trading at -23.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +18.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNOX rose by +22.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2860. In addition, Bionomics Ltd. ADR saw -66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-147875.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bionomics Ltd. ADR stands at -144450.30. The total capital return value is set at -71.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.03. Equity return is now at value -70.00, with -58.26 for asset returns.

Based on Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.58. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -137.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.