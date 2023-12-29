An In-Depth Look at Allakos Inc’s (ALLK) Stock Performance

The stock of Allakos Inc (ALLK) has seen a 4.17% increase in the past week, with a 51.10% gain in the past month, and a 14.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.17% for ALLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.50% for ALLK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allakos Inc (ALLK) is $9.88, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for ALLK is 66.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLK on December 29, 2023 was 938.95K shares.

ALLK) stock’s latest price update

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK)’s stock price has soared by 0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 2.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that An analyst’s recommendation may have helped boost Allakos stock. Allakos has two lead therapies to treat autoimmune skin disorders.

ALLK Trading at 22.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +27.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLK rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Allakos Inc saw -67.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLK

The total capital return value is set at -75.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.20. Equity return is now at value -58.79, with -47.33 for asset returns.

Based on Allakos Inc (ALLK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.66. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allakos Inc (ALLK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.