AMMO Inc (POWW) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of AMMO Inc (POWW) has gone up by 0.94% for the week, with a 4.37% rise in the past month and a 7.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.90% for POWW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for POWW stock, with a simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMMO Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for POWW is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for POWW is $2.63, which is $0.47 above the current price. The public float for POWW is 88.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POWW on December 29, 2023 was 947.46K shares.

POWW) stock’s latest price update

AMMO Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.59 in relation to its previous close of 2.23. However, the company has experienced a 0.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that The equities market can feel like navigating through a fog while searching for the best penny stocks. Yet, amidst this uncertainty, a handful of names emerge as clear winners, displaying robust resilience and performance throughout the year.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWW stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for POWW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for POWW in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on November 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

POWW Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWW rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, AMMO Inc saw 24.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWW starting from Smith Jared Rowe, who purchase 9,500 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Nov 13. After this action, Smith Jared Rowe now owns 219,500 shares of AMMO Inc, valued at $20,288 using the latest closing price.

WAGENHALS FRED W, the EXECUTIVE CHAIR of AMMO Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $24.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that WAGENHALS FRED W is holding 4,000 shares at $24,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.74 for the present operating margin

+22.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMMO Inc stands at -2.40. The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.21. Equity return is now at value -4.22, with -3.78 for asset returns.

Based on AMMO Inc (POWW), the company’s capital structure generated 3.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.83. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMMO Inc (POWW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.