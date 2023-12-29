Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) by analysts is $32.80, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for COLD is 282.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of COLD was 2.25M shares.

COLD) stock’s latest price update

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 30.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Artificial intelligence has gained excessive coverage and attention in the financial market news since November 2022. There are concerns about the potential job losses and ethical implications of AI as well as the possibility of AI being used inappropriately. In this article, I’m providing readers with a few of my highest conviction REITs.

COLD’s Market Performance

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has experienced a 3.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.59% rise in the past month, and a 0.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for COLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.70% for COLD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COLD Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.33. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from NOVOSEL THOMAS C, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $28.36 back on Dec 06. After this action, NOVOSEL THOMAS C now owns 4,616 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc, valued at $170,160 using the latest closing price.

CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Americold Realty Trust Inc, sale 9,100 shares at $28.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT is holding 0 shares at $256,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+12.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust Inc stands at -0.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -2.66, with -1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 94.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.70. Total debt to assets is 44.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.