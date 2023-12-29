Allstate Corp (ALL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allstate Corp (ALL) by analysts is $141.28, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for ALL is 259.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ALL was 1.58M shares.

ALL stock's latest price update

Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL)’s stock price has soared by 1.03 in relation to previous closing price of 138.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Allstate (ALL) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

ALL’s Market Performance

Allstate Corp (ALL) has experienced a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.48% rise in the past month, and a 24.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for ALL. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for ALL’s stock, with a 19.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALL Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.07. In addition, Allstate Corp saw 3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Pintozzi John C, who sale 4,662 shares at the price of $137.70 back on Nov 27. After this action, Pintozzi John C now owns 13,711 shares of Allstate Corp, valued at $641,962 using the latest closing price.

Prindiville Mark Q, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer – AIC of Allstate Corp, sale 10,951 shares at $135.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Prindiville Mark Q is holding 18,677 shares at $1,483,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Allstate Corp stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at -11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.47. Equity return is now at value -12.16, with -2.18 for asset returns.

Based on Allstate Corp (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 47.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.22. Total debt to assets is 9.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allstate Corp (ALL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.