Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) has seen a 0.44% increase in the past week, with a 27.17% gain in the past month, and a -9.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for ALGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.11% for ALGN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ALGN is $274.62, which is -$0.68 below the current price. The public float for ALGN is 71.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALGN on December 29, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

ALGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) has plunged by -0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 276.67, but the company has seen a 0.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Investors are optimistic about Align Technology (ALGN), driven by recent strategic alliance and geographic expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $197 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGN Trading at 22.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +29.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.50. In addition, Align Technology, Inc. saw 30.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from HOGAN JOSEPH M, who purchase 5,194 shares at the price of $192.50 back on Nov 09. After this action, HOGAN JOSEPH M now owns 208,664 shares of Align Technology, Inc., valued at $999,845 using the latest closing price.

HOGAN JOSEPH M, the President and CEO of Align Technology, Inc., purchase 5,319 shares at $188.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that HOGAN JOSEPH M is holding 203,470 shares at $999,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+70.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology, Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 17.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.40. Total debt to assets is 2.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.