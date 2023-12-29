Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ALAR) has jumped by 16.47 compared to previous close of 6.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 54.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Alarum Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:ALAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Shachar Daniel – CEO & Director Shai Avnit – CFO Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners George Moore – Carter, Terry & Co. Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ALAR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALAR is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALAR is 5.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On December 29, 2023, ALAR’s average trading volume was 40.08K shares.

ALAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) has seen a 54.19% increase in the past week, with a 46.75% rise in the past month, and a 105.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.19% for ALAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.32% for ALAR’s stock, with a 135.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALAR Trading at 63.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares surge +47.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALAR rose by +54.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +324.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR saw 191.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.45 for the present operating margin

+49.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR stands at -70.03. The total capital return value is set at -64.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.67. Equity return is now at value -76.27, with -50.68 for asset returns.

Based on Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR), the company’s capital structure generated 22.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.62. Total debt to assets is 13.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.