Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.95relation to previous closing price of 24.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that Phase 2b SYMMETRY 36-week data, including new subgroup analysis, showed that EFX is active in patients with advanced cirrhosis and support continued development of EFX for treatment of cirrhosis due to NASH/MASH

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKRO is -0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AKRO is 47.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKRO on December 29, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO’s stock has seen a 11.41% increase for the week, with a 45.40% rise in the past month and a -50.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for Akero Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.95% for AKRO’s stock, with a -36.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $69 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at 44.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +44.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.91. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw -56.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 1,628 shares at the price of $20.76 back on Dec 14. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 550,911 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $33,797 using the latest closing price.

White William Richard, the Chief Financial Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc, sale 611 shares at $20.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that White William Richard is holding 50,354 shares at $12,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -25.82, with -23.58 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.