AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG) has gone down by -2.01% for the week, with a 7.77% rise in the past month and a 4.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for AFCG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for AFCG’s stock, with a 0.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ: AFCG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ: AFCG) is above average at 7.57x. The 36-month beta value for AFCG is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AFCG is 15.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. The average trading volume of AFCG on December 29, 2023 was 137.14K shares.

AFCG) stock’s latest price update

AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ: AFCG)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.72 in comparison to its previous close of 13.22, however, the company has experienced a -2.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that With the U.S. presidential election just months away, cannabis could be a hot button issue. For one, according to a recent Gallup poll, about 70% of U.S. adults say cannabis should be legal.

AFCG Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFCG fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, AFC Gamma Inc saw -22.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFCG starting from TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, who purchase 51,309 shares at the price of $10.45 back on May 15. After this action, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now owns 3,633,527 shares of AFC Gamma Inc, valued at $536,179 using the latest closing price.

Tannenbaum Robyn, the President of AFC Gamma Inc, purchase 125,000 shares at $10.37 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Tannenbaum Robyn is holding 3,582,218 shares at $1,296,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.41 for the present operating margin

+80.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for AFC Gamma Inc stands at +43.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 9.64, with 7.22 for asset returns.

Based on AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG), the company’s capital structure generated 46.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.67. Total debt to assets is 30.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.