Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) by analysts is $81.23, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for AER is 210.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of AER was 1.95M shares.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.58 in comparison to its previous close of 74.49, however, the company has experienced a 4.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-18 that The aerospace sector has been red hot in 2023. While it was an epicenter sector during the pandemic, positive normalization has finally come to fruition as the travel boom sent airlines into hyperdrive, looking to grow and modernize their fleets.

AER’s Market Performance

AER’s stock has risen by 4.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.46% and a quarterly rise of 18.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Aercap Holdings N.V. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.29% for AER’s stock, with a 21.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.26. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V. saw 28.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aercap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 15.85, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.