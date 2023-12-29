908 Devices Inc (MASS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MASS is 23.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MASS on December 29, 2023 was 160.20K shares.

MASS) stock’s latest price update

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.99 in comparison to its previous close of 10.09, however, the company has experienced a 42.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

MASS’s Market Performance

MASS’s stock has risen by 42.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 72.60% and a quarterly rise of 93.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.94% for 908 Devices Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.96% for MASS’s stock, with a 70.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MASS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MASS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MASS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14 based on the research report published on February 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MASS Trading at 81.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +59.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASS rose by +42.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, 908 Devices Inc saw 62.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASS starting from Brown Christopher D., who sale 7,370 shares at the price of $9.12 back on Dec 21. After this action, Brown Christopher D. now owns 877,905 shares of 908 Devices Inc, valued at $67,214 using the latest closing price.

Brown Christopher D., the Chief Product Officer of 908 Devices Inc, sale 5,235 shares at $9.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Brown Christopher D. is holding 885,275 shares at $47,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.18 for the present operating margin

+52.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for 908 Devices Inc stands at -71.64. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.16. Equity return is now at value -21.16, with -16.94 for asset returns.

Based on 908 Devices Inc (MASS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.28. Total debt to assets is 8.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 908 Devices Inc (MASS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.