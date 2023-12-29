17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (YQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YQ)’s stock price has soared by 20.93 in relation to previous closing price of 1.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Lara Zhao – Investor Relations Manager Michael Du – Director & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good evening and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for standing by for 17EdTech’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YQ is 8.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YQ on December 29, 2023 was 10.00K shares.

YQ’s Market Performance

YQ stock saw a decrease of 27.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.15% for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (YQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.87% for YQ’s stock, with a -52.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YQ Trading at -25.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.23%, as shares sank -21.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YQ rose by +27.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9900. In addition, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR saw -79.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.76 for the present operating margin

+61.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR stands at -33.49. The total capital return value is set at -24.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.04. Equity return is now at value -44.25, with -34.33 for asset returns.

Based on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (YQ), the company’s capital structure generated 3.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 15.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc ADR (YQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.