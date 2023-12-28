YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (YGF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YGF)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.26 in comparison to its previous close of 3.17, however, the company has experienced a -6.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-02 that Eight issuers began trading this past week. Six IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings this past week.

Is It Worth Investing in YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YGF) Right Now?

YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YGF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YGF is 3.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YGF on December 28, 2023 was 73.70K shares.

YGF’s Market Performance

YGF stock saw a decrease of -6.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.21% for YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (YGF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.30% for YGF’s stock, with a -10.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YGF Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YGF fell by -6.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd saw -24.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YGF

Equity return is now at value 23.48, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd (YGF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.