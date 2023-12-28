Worthington Steel Inc. (WS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE: WS)’s stock price has dropped by -7.65 in relation to previous closing price of 34.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE: WS) Right Now?

WS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of WS on December 28, 2023 was 440.09K shares.

WS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.09% for WS’s stock, with a 17.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $29 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WS Trading at 17.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WS rose by +1.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Worthington Steel Inc. saw 26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Worthington Steel Inc. (WS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.