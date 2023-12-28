WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WKEY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of WKEY was 23.76K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

WKEY) stock’s latest price update

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY)’s stock price has plunge by 1.68relation to previous closing price of 1.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-21 that Cybersecurity firm WISeKey has integrated Spain’s Port of Algeciras into its WISeSmartContainers Consortium. “WISeSmartContainers represents a revolutionary technological platform in the transport and logistics industry, enabling complete traceability of container movements and thus facilitating logistics in ports,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 21).

WKEY’s Market Performance

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) has seen a 7.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.13% decline in the past month and a -7.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.96% for WKEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for WKEY’s stock, with a -47.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKEY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for WKEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WKEY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on December 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

WKEY Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6537. In addition, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR saw -44.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.91 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR stands at -33.71. The total capital return value is set at -29.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46. Equity return is now at value -27.99, with -16.78 for asset returns.

Based on WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 36.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.84. Total debt to assets is 19.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.