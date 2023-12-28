Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) is 21.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WIT is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 10 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) is $395.12, which is -$0.81 below the current market price. The public float for WIT is 5.22B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On December 28, 2023, WIT’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

WIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) has surged by 1.09 when compared to previous closing price of 5.51, but the company has seen a 5.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-11 that Amidst the relative calm on Wall Street, including the S&P 500 inching forward, the potential bubble in tech stocks poses a challenge for investors. The cooler-than-expected jobs report and a retreating bond market indicate that the Fed’s hawkish stance may soften.

WIT’s Market Performance

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has seen a 5.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.76% gain in the past month and a 12.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for WIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.12% for WIT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.32% for the last 200 days.

WIT Trading at 16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +17.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Wipro Ltd. ADR saw 19.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.13 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Ltd. ADR stands at +12.54. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.29. Equity return is now at value 16.41, with 10.43 for asset returns.

Based on Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT), the company’s capital structure generated 22.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.27. Total debt to assets is 14.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.