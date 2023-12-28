What Recent Market Trends Mean for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s (MFG) Stock

In the past week, MFG stock has gone up by 5.50%, with a monthly decline of -1.15% and a quarterly plunge of -2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for MFG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) is 9.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MFG is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) is $2891.54, which is $0.5 above the current market price. The public float for MFG is 12.68B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On December 28, 2023, MFG’s average trading volume was 733.84K shares.

MFG) stock’s latest price update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.37 in relation to its previous close of 3.37. However, the company has experienced a 5.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that The Japanese financial group will boost its stake in a peer. It has signed a deal that will give it 49% of Rakuten Securities.

MFG Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at +11.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.64. Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG), the company’s capital structure generated 517.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.79. Total debt to assets is 18.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.