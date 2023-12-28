What Recent Market Trends Mean for Microbot Medical Inc’s (MBOT) Stock

In the past week, MBOT stock has gone up by 29.41%, with a monthly gain of 34.35% and a quarterly surge of 32.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for Microbot Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.02% for MBOT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MBOT is 3.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) is $8.00, which is $6.24 above the current market price. The public float for MBOT is 10.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On December 28, 2023, MBOT’s average trading volume was 77.84K shares.

MBOT) stock’s latest price update

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 33.33 in relation to its previous close of 1.32. However, the company has experienced a 29.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Every now and then, speculation – within carefully defined limits – may be appropriate, which brings us to the case for medical robotics stocks to buy. Sure, you can gamble on just about anything these days and a non-zero probability exists for their upside.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MBOT Trading at 34.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +36.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT rose by +26.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3075. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc saw -41.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

The total capital return value is set at -116.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.36. Equity return is now at value -164.21, with -129.89 for asset returns.

Based on Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.