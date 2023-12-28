What Recent Market Trends Mean for Genworth Financial Inc’s (GNW) Stock

The stock of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has seen a 3.47% increase in the past week, with a 15.71% gain in the past month, and a 17.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for GNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.65% for GNW stock, with a simple moving average of 20.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) Right Now?

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNW is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GNW is $6.50, which is -$0.35 below the current price. The public float for GNW is 444.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNW on December 28, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 6.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jerome Upton – EVP, CFO & Principal Financial Officer Thomas McInerney – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Genworth’s Financial Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lisa, and I will be your coordinator today.

GNW Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +17.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc saw 29.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Dec 04. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 3,270,010 shares of Genworth Financial Inc, valued at $1,235,400 using the latest closing price.

McInerney Thomas J, the President and CEO; Director of Genworth Financial Inc, sale 200,000 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that McInerney Thomas J is holding 3,470,010 shares at $1,201,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 4.65, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.