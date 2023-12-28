What Recent Market Trends Mean for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s (EL) Stock

In the past week, EL stock has gone down by -2.21%, with a monthly gain of 18.73% and a quarterly surge of 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.60% for EL stock, with a simple moving average of -17.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) is 95.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EL is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) is $131.65, which is -$14.07 below the current market price. The public float for EL is 231.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On December 28, 2023, EL’s average trading volume was 2.85M shares.

EL) stock’s latest price update

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.49 in relation to its previous close of 145.01. However, the company has experienced a -2.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that Estée Lauder has experienced a significant price decline over 2 years, presenting an improved valuation opportunity in a brand-name winner. Restructurings and cost-cutting could support a turnaround in the stock quote during the first half of 2024. The dividend growth story may be an added bonus for long-term buy and hold accounts.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $163 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EL Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +15.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.98. In addition, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. saw -41.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from LAUDER JANE, who sale 12,661 shares at the price of $152.75 back on Aug 23. After this action, LAUDER JANE now owns 55,800 shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., valued at $1,933,968 using the latest closing price.

BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, the Director of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., sale 1,796 shares at $151.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE is holding 48,845 shares at $272,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+71.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 10.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 10.09, with 2.57 for asset returns.

Based on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 182.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.55. Total debt to assets is 41.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.