What Recent Market Trends Mean for Crown Castle Inc’s (CCI) Stock

The stock of Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has gone up by 1.84% for the week, with a 8.34% rise in the past month and a 29.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for CCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for CCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) is above average at 32.48x. The 36-month beta value for CCI is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCI is $112.31, which is -$3.78 below than the current price. The public float for CCI is 431.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume of CCI on December 28, 2023 was 3.94M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) has increased by 0.43 when compared to last closing price of 115.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that REITs doubled after the 2020 crash. Valuations are today comparable, and some REITs could double again in the coming years. Here are two REITs that we are buying ahead of their recovery.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $110 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCI Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.68. In addition, Crown Castle Inc saw -14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Collins Robert Sean, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $114.16 back on Dec 14. After this action, Collins Robert Sean now owns 10,035 shares of Crown Castle Inc, valued at $171,240 using the latest closing price.

Stephens Kevin A, the Director of Crown Castle Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Stephens Kevin A is holding 15,416 shares at $117,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 21.62, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.