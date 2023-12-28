Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for HOWL is at 0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HOWL is 22.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume for HOWL on December 28, 2023 was 924.98K shares.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.20 in comparison to its previous close of 3.53, however, the company has experienced a 29.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Werewolf Therapeutics is developing a “conditionally activated” interleukin-2 (IL-2) drug for the treatment of stage IV melanoma and metastatic cancers. The drug aims to deliver therapeutic doses of IL-2 selectively near the tumor, minimizing toxicity. Early data from phase 1 trials showed remarkable tolerability and PK/PD, as well as the faintest signals of efficacy.

HOWL’s Market Performance

HOWL’s stock has risen by 29.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 54.37% and a quarterly rise of 75.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.22% for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.18% for HOWL’s stock, with a 45.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOWL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HOWL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HOWL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOWL Trading at 52.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares surge +55.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOWL rose by +29.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc saw 89.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOWL starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,853,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Jan 06. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 5,701,056 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,095,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-341.78 for the present operating margin

+84.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc stands at -328.09. The total capital return value is set at -36.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -30.65, with -21.38 for asset returns.

Based on Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 12.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.72. Total debt to assets is 9.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.