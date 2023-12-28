Wendy’s Co (WEN) Stock Faces 1.62% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Wendy’s Co (WEN) has gone down by -2.83% for the week, with a 1.50% rise in the past month and a -3.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for WEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for WEN’s stock, with a -6.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is above average at 20.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wendy’s Co (WEN) is $22.00, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for WEN is 188.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WEN on December 28, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has plunged by -1.51 when compared to previous closing price of 19.87, but the company has seen a -2.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that Wendy’s has had a soft 2023, with its stock underperforming amid fairly soft same-restaurant sales growth. Unit economics are okay here, which should help support a continuation of modest net unit growth. That should be good for 4-5% annual system sales growth given a low single-digit contribution from same-restaurant sales growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEN Trading at 1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.60. In addition, Wendy’s Co saw -13.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from LEVATO JOSEPH A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $19.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, LEVATO JOSEPH A now owns 30,407 shares of Wendy’s Co, valued at $383,626 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of Wendy’s Co, sale 2,905,569 shares at $20.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 17,827,059 shares at $58,983,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wendy’s Co stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 50.97, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Based on Wendy’s Co (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 919.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 71.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wendy’s Co (WEN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.