WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has gone up by 0.23% for the week, with a 1.50% rise in the past month and a 3.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for WEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for WEC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WEC is 0.42.

The public float for WEC is 314.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WEC on December 28, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

WEC) stock’s latest price update

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.23 in relation to its previous close of 83.64. However, the company has experienced a 0.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that WEC Energy (WEC) continues to increase shareholders’ value, as its board of directors approves a 7% quarterly dividend hike.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $86 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEC Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.77. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc saw -11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 600 shares at the price of $83.46 back on Nov 28. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 20,933 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc, valued at $50,079 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of WEC Energy Group Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $94.36 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 21,503 shares at $141,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.