Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock

The average trading volume of WRNT on December 28, 2023 was 110.84K shares.

WRNT) stock's latest price update

The stock of Warrantee Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WRNT) has decreased by -12.11 when compared to last closing price of 0.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

WRNT’s Market Performance

Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT) has experienced a -3.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.94% drop in the past month, and a -50.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.86% for WRNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.36% for WRNT’s stock, with a -57.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WRNT Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.79%, as shares sank -7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRNT fell by -3.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3458. In addition, Warrantee Inc ADR saw -92.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.98 for the present operating margin

+98.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrantee Inc ADR stands at -43.20. The total capital return value is set at -95.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -106.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.