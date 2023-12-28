Vistra Corp (VST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VST is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VST is $41.78, which is $3.4 above the current price. The public float for VST is 351.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VST on December 28, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

VST) stock’s latest price update

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.47 in relation to its previous close of 38.20. However, the company has experienced a 1.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Investors might want to consider buying stocks outside of technology heading into 2024. Some might also want to focus on stocks that are trading at solid valuations at a time when much of the market is rather overheated.

VST’s Market Performance

Vistra Corp (VST) has seen a 1.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.69% gain in the past month and a 15.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for VST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.54% for VST stock, with a simple moving average of 31.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on September 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VST Trading at 9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VST rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.22. In addition, Vistra Corp saw 65.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VST starting from Moore Stephanie Zapata, who sale 107,466 shares at the price of $30.22 back on Aug 14. After this action, Moore Stephanie Zapata now owns 137,782 shares of Vistra Corp, valued at $3,247,193 using the latest closing price.

Kirby Carrie Lee, the EVP and Chief Admin. Officer of Vistra Corp, sale 149,421 shares at $30.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kirby Carrie Lee is holding 160,100 shares at $4,526,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.79 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vistra Corp stands at -6.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.79. Equity return is now at value 25.81, with 4.26 for asset returns.

Based on Vistra Corp (VST), the company’s capital structure generated 272.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.14. Total debt to assets is 39.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 420.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vistra Corp (VST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.