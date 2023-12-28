Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.06relation to previous closing price of 36.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that URBN has gained significant traction among consumers with its diverse portfolio of brands, leading to impressive revenue and profit growth. Q3 FY2024 results showed strong performance, with the Free People brand as the top performer and the Nuuly brand experiencing significant revenue growth. Despite a decline in revenues for the Urban Outfitters brand, URBN has shown a positive growth trajectory and has the potential to exceed market estimates in the future.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for URBN is $36.42, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for URBN is 58.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.86% of that float. The average trading volume for URBN on December 28, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stock saw an increase of -3.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.15% and a quarterly increase of 12.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for URBN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.19% for the last 200 days.

URBN Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.45. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc. saw 51.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.58 back on Jun 12. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 19,000 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc., valued at $162,900 using the latest closing price.

Marein-Efron Melanie, the Chief Financial Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc., sale 16,036 shares at $31.24 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Marein-Efron Melanie is holding 1,000 shares at $500,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 14.34, with 6.93 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.