UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.04 in comparison to its previous close of 4.12, however, the company has experienced a 10.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-14 that SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on November 27, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) is 20.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIGR is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) is $5.95, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 149.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On December 28, 2023, TIGR’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stock saw a decrease of 10.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.00% for TIGR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.59% for the last 200 days.

TIGR Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR saw 30.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.36. Equity return is now at value 7.74, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.50. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.