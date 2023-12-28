Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNIT is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UNIT is $6.33, which is $0.51 above the current price. The public float for UNIT is 231.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNIT on December 28, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

UNIT) stock’s latest price update

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT)’s stock price has plunge by 4.68relation to previous closing price of 5.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that Investors have different approaches to stock dividends. Some have no interest in current income and would prefer companies to focus on growing their businesses, rather than distributing cash to shareholders.

UNIT’s Market Performance

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has seen a 3.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.01% gain in the past month and a 34.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for UNIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for UNIT’s stock, with a 27.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNIT Trading at 13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, Uniti Group Inc saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNIT starting from Gunderman Kenny, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Mar 09. After this action, Gunderman Kenny now owns 1,372,596 shares of Uniti Group Inc, valued at $983,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.47 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc stands at -0.83. The total capital return value is set at 17.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.