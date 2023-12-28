Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 245.29, but the company has seen a 1.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-13 that CNBC’s Jim Cramer explains why he is keeping an eye on shares of Union Pacific.

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) is $242.78, which is -$3.03 below the current market price. The public float for UNP is 607.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNP on December 28, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

UNP’s stock has seen a 1.30% increase for the week, with a 11.81% rise in the past month and a 21.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for Union Pacific Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.63% for UNP stock, with a simple moving average of 16.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $235 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNP Trading at 11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.16. In addition, Union Pacific Corp. saw 18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Hamann Jennifer L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $235.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hamann Jennifer L now owns 98,297 shares of Union Pacific Corp., valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

Vena Vincenzo J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Union Pacific Corp., purchase 4,500 shares at $222.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Vena Vincenzo J is holding 5,106 shares at $999,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.68 for the present operating margin

+44.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corp. stands at +28.13. The total capital return value is set at 21.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 49.44, with 9.65 for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 287.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.19. Total debt to assets is 52.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.