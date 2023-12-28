Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNCY is 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UNCY is 24.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNCY on December 28, 2023 was 91.90K shares.

UNCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) has jumped by 19.04 compared to previous close of 0.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY) (the “Company” or “Unicycive”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in December 2023.

UNCY’s Market Performance

UNCY’s stock has risen by 19.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.12% and a quarterly drop of -0.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.37% for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.42% for UNCY’s stock, with a -36.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UNCY Trading at 18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.41%, as shares surge +31.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY rose by +18.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5732. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc saw 32.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1898.21 for the present operating margin

+99.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc stands at -1898.84. The total capital return value is set at -219.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -223.31. Equity return is now at value -700.45, with -189.57 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.