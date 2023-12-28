Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s (KC) Stock

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has seen a -4.68% decrease in the past week, with a -19.69% drop in the past month, and a -22.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for KC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.59% for KC stock, with a simple moving average of -32.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KC is 2.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KC is 236.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On December 28, 2023, KC’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 3.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 21, 2023 7:15 AM ET Company Participants Wayne Wong – IR Manager Tao Zou – Vice Chairman and CEO Haijian He – CFO Conference Call Participants Xiaodan Zhang – CICC Timothy Zhao – Goldman Sachs Katrina Chiu – Citi Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Kingsoft Cloud’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KC Trading at -19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -18.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR saw -4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+3.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -32.50. The total capital return value is set at -17.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.92. Equity return is now at value -29.43, with -14.95 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.29. Total debt to assets is 12.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.58.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.