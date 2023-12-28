Understanding the 17.86% Volatility Levels of SilverSun Technologies Inc’s (SSNT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) has gone up by 60.75% for the week, with a 336.80% rise in the past month and a 415.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.86% for SSNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 77.82% for SSNT stock, with a simple moving average of 328.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SSNT is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SSNT is $5.00, which is -$11.38 below than the current price. The public float for SSNT is 3.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.98% of that float. The average trading volume of SSNT on December 28, 2023 was 873.27K shares.

SSNT) stock’s latest price update

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT)’s stock price has increased by 25.52 compared to its previous closing price of 13.05. However, the company has seen a 60.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT ) stock is sliding lower on Tuesday after the company’s shares underwent a massive rally yesterday. That rally came about after SilverSun Technologies announced plans to spin off parts of its business.

SSNT Trading at 185.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 22.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares surge +350.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +406.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT rose by +63.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +497.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc saw 482.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNT starting from WUNDERLICH STANLEY, who sale 500 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Dec 27. After this action, WUNDERLICH STANLEY now owns 0 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc, valued at $6,000 using the latest closing price.

Schachtel John D., the Director of SilverSun Technologies Inc, sale 7,981 shares at $9.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Schachtel John D. is holding 144 shares at $72,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.86 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverSun Technologies Inc stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.65. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -7.87 for asset returns.

Based on SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.08. Total debt to assets is 11.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 2.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.