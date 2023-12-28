Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.62relation to previous closing price of 76.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-27 that The “Halftime Report” Investment Committee give their top picks to watch for the second half.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Twilio Inc (TWLO) by analysts is $71.16, which is -$6.42 below the current market price. The public float for TWLO is 171.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TWLO was 2.71M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO stock saw an increase of -0.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.13% and a quarterly increase of 34.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Twilio Inc (TWLO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.13% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of 26.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $80 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at 23.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +18.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.18. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 58.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from TWILIO INC, who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Dec 11. After this action, TWILIO INC now owns 5,000,000 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $2,856,500 using the latest closing price.

DONIO ELENA A., the President, Data & Applications of Twilio Inc, sale 3,869 shares at $63.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that DONIO ELENA A. is holding 404,832 shares at $246,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -8.58, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.