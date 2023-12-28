Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) is 14.91x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) is $9.63, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for TCN is 256.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On December 28, 2023, TCN’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) has increased by 0.98 when compared to last closing price of 9.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that I don’t invest just in REITs. I also invest in non-REIT stocks to diversify my portfolio. Here are 2 of my favorite stocks for 2024.

TCN’s Market Performance

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has experienced a 2.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.79% rise in the past month, and a 25.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for TCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.42% for TCN stock, with a simple moving average of 15.10% for the last 200 days.

TCN Trading at 21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+80.80 for the present operating margin

+88.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc stands at +113.77. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.33. Equity return is now at value 5.38, with 1.61 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.