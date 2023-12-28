Trading Update: Exagen Inc (XGN) Stock Endures 12.72% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Exagen Inc (XGN) has seen a 19.76% increase in the past week, with a 26.58% gain in the past month, and a -20.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.72% for XGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.14% for XGN’s stock, with a -15.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for XGN is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for XGN is 8.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for XGN on December 28, 2023 was 39.48K shares.

XGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) has increased by 12.36 when compared to last closing price of 1.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ryan Douglas – IR John Aballi – President and CEO Kamal Adawi – CFO Conference Call Participants Kyle Mikson – Canaccord Genuity Mark Massaro – BTIG Dan Brennan – TD Cowen Andrew Brackmann – William Blair Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Exagen Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

XGN Trading at 21.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +26.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XGN rose by +19.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7000. In addition, Exagen Inc saw -16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XGN starting from ABALLI JOHN, who sale 33,819 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Oct 17. After this action, ABALLI JOHN now owns 415,984 shares of Exagen Inc, valued at $59,018 using the latest closing price.

TULLIS JAMES L L, the 10% Owner of Exagen Inc, purchase 167 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that TULLIS JAMES L L is holding 1,515,839 shares at $519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.99 for the present operating margin

+46.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exagen Inc stands at -104.00. The total capital return value is set at -42.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.15. Equity return is now at value -77.60, with -39.96 for asset returns.

Based on Exagen Inc (XGN), the company’s capital structure generated 84.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.92. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exagen Inc (XGN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.