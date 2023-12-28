TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) has decreased by -1.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday as investors react to a licensing agreement for its product development platform ( PDP ). According to a press release from the company, it has licensed this to a clinical-stage biotech company for an upfront payment of $3 million.

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TCON is 26.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCON on December 28, 2023 was 5.11M shares.

TCON’s Market Performance

TCON stock saw a decrease of -2.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.99% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.20% for TCON stock, with a simple moving average of -66.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TCON Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1891. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -87.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from THEUER CHARLES, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Apr 27. After this action, THEUER CHARLES now owns 399,417 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $35,250 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 3,999 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 352,417 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -305.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -869.83. Equity return is now at value -1277.01, with -75.82 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.