Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by analysts is $87.91, which is -$3.37 below the current market price. The public float for TD is 1.79B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TD was 3.17M shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.06relation to previous closing price of 64.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that HSBC’s proposed divestiture of the Canadian business to Royal Bank of Canada (RY) receives final approval.

TD’s Market Performance

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a 2.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.23% gain in the past month and a 7.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for TD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.25% for TD’s stock, with a 7.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.76. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw 0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Toronto Dominion Bank stands at +10.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.84, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 201.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.79. Total debt to assets is 11.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.